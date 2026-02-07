Hundreds celebrate 2026 Winter Games at Utah Olympic Park watch party

Hundreds of locals bundled up Friday night to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony at the Utah Olympic Park . The venue just outside of Park City was fitting as Olympic athletes from around the world train there.

A caravan of food trucks offered refreshments as guests gathered around fire pits to keep warm while watching the three-hour program.

Susie Townshend was one of many sporting a Team USA beanie and sweater. She said she borrowed the gear from her son, Henry Townshend, an Olympic hopeful who earned men’s slopestyle gold at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games.

Susie Townshend said she was most excited to see the fashions during the opening ceremony.

“All the countries have really gone for it. The fashion center of Milan, I think, kind of raised the stakes for it,” she said.

Tina Leavitt also has a child hoping to go to the Olympics one day. Her daughter, Marley Leavitt, is also a slopestyle skier.

“A lot of these athletes that are there are kids we watched grow up and skied with our kids,” she said.

1 of 3 — UOP Olympic watch party Aurelia.JPG Aurelia Landi wears an American flag snowsuit at the Utah Olympic Park's 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony watch party on Feb. 6, 2026. Kristine Weller / KPCW 2 of 3 — UOP Olympic watch party Landi and Aurelia.JPG Paul Landi and his 2-year-old daughter, Aurelia, at the Utah Olympic Park's 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony watch party on Feb. 6, 2026. Kristine Weller / KPCW 3 of 3 — UOP Olympic watch party Townshend Leavitt.JPG Susie Townshend and Tina Leavittat the Utah Olympic Park's 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony watch party on Feb. 6, 2026. Kristine Weller / KPCW

Mindy Mevorah, Tracy Nolan and Jody Aucamp were also there to support local athletes.

Nolan said it’s especially exciting to see the parade of nations as many on Team USA live and train in Utah.

“We're here to support the athletes, and specifically our Park City athletes and the other ones from Utah. It's just, it's very exciting,” she said.

Paul Landi and his 2-year-old daughter, Aurelia, attracted a lot of attention at the watch party; she was dressed up in an American flag snowsuit. Landi was also sporting a 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics jacket, saying the pair liked to match.

He was most excited to see Team USA come out.

“It's always emotional seeing the whole team,” Landi said. “Everybody's worked so hard for their dreams to get there and I think that's just the coolest part of the Olympics, you know, the hard work and dedication that it takes for them to get there.”

Landi and Aurelia are also looking forward to the Olympics returning to Utah in 2034. Landi said he plans to volunteer and get involved.

As for Aurelia, Landi said she’s already skiing and could be in the Olympics in a couple of decades.

