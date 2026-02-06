Wasatch Back clerks see no signature fraud in Prop 4 packets

Utah voters are in the midst of a fight over the future of Proposition 4.

The 2018 ballot initiative established an independent redistricting commission and neutral standards for drawing Utah’s political boundaries.

Now, signature gatherers are trying to repeal the anti-gerrymandering law. The Republican-led effort must collect over 140,000 verified signatures by Feb. 15 – 8% of all Utah voters – to get the initiative on the 2026 ballot.

As of Feb. 6, they were a little over halfway there, according to information posted on the lieutenant governor's website.

Around the state, there are reports of troubling tactics on both sides of the Prop 4 battle, from voters alleging they were given misleading information to reports of assaults on GOP signature gatherers.

Utah County Clerk Aaron Davidson told Fox13 on Feb. 3 his office has flagged hundreds of fraudulent signatures.

Clerks in both Summit and Wasatch counties told KPCW they have not seen evidence of fraud in the signature packets they’ve reviewed.

Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger said her office has received 75 packets so far, with “nothing that we believe is fraudulent.”

All signatures are manually verified by two certified staff members.

Summit County Clerk Eve Furse said her office has received 38 packets, including over 500 signatures. Roughly 400 signatures have been approved so far.

Furse said she is seeing more signatures get rejected, often due to people not providing enough verifiable information. She said the difference might be in part because Prop 4 is a statewide initiative, rather than a local ballot measure.

“You get a number who are not registered to vote, or their addresses aren’t current, and they may not be putting down all their information because they’re not as familiar with the person collecting the signature,” she said.

She said voters are more likely to provide complete information, like their birth date, if they know the signature gatherer.

There are about 750 paid signature gatherers statewide, plus over 1,500 volunteers, according to Utah News Dispatch.

Furse said a few people have also contacted her office to ask that their signatures be removed.

“We have received a couple of complaints from people that they were given incorrect information by the person collecting signatures,” she said. “Those complaints we have forwarded to the lieutenant governor’s office for further investigation.”

Granger said she has received about half a dozen letters from voters asking to remove their signatures from the repeal initiative.

Utah News Dispatch reports Better Boundaries, the group that lobbied for Prop 4 in the first place, is asking signers to remove their names from the petition because of signature gatherers’ alleged misleading tactics.

Efforts to repeal Prop 4 come amid an ongoing battle over the state’s voting districts. Judge Dianna Gibson approved a new congressional map in November 2025 that gives Democrats a good chance of winning a U.S. House seat in the midterm elections this fall, a decision that angered Republican lawmakers.

For the latest information on the Prop 4 repeal efforts, visit the lieutenant governor’s website.