Park City speed skater qualifies for second Winter Olympics

The Games in Milan and Cortina will be his second turn on the Olympic stage after competing in Beijing in 2022, where he earned a bronze medal in the men’s team pursuit.

The 25-year-old is part of the three-man pursuit team that holds the world record in the event, which they set in Salt Lake City in November.

Dawson became the 14th Utah-based athlete to qualify for the February Games after winning the 5,000 meter Olympic qualifier race in Milwaukee on Jan. 2.

Team USA is shaping up for the 2026 Winter Olympics, but it will be late January before all the teams will be announced.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard spokesperson Courtney Harkins said the larger teams like freestyle, freeski and cross country have a few more qualifying events.

“Jan. 20, we'll name the teams. We may be able to name a couple of additional people by Jan. 23,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Monday.

Harkins said after the Olympics in February, stay tuned for the local athletes competing at the Paralympics.

The Milan Cortina Games begin Feb. 6. The Paralympics will open March 6.