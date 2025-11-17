Park City speed skater, U.S. team set national, world records at World Cup

The U.S. Speedskating team raked in medals and set national and world records at the season opener at the Utah Olympic Oval over the weekend.

Park City native Casey Dawson crossed the finish line in the 5000-meter competition as the fastest American man Nov. 14. His 6:04.40 time put him in fourth place overall.

Dawson was also part of the world-class men’s pursuit team that solidified its dominance at the three-day World Cup competition. The three-man pursuit team entered the competition as the top team in the world after setting the world record in 2024.

Sunday, they broke that record on home ice. Dawson, Emery Legman and Ethan Cepuran finished the 3200-meter race with a time of 3:32.49.

The women’s pursuit team, with Brittany Bowe, Mia Manganello and Greta Meyers, broke the U.S. record by 3 seconds. Their 2400-meter time of 2:54.01 landed the women in third place.

Also at the first World Cup event of the season, U.S. skater and Olympian Jordan Stolz took home three gold medals in the men’s 1500-, 1000- and 500-meter races. He also set a new national record in the 1500.

Olympian Erin Jackson earned silver and a national record title in the women’s 500-meter race. Mangenello secured her first gold medal in the women’s mass start.

Skaters will travel to Canada for the second ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary Nov. 21 to Nov. 24.