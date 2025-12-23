Lack of snow moves Deer Valley moguls, aerials world cup events east

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced Dec. 23 the 2026 Intermountain Health Freestyle International moguls and aerials won’t take place as planned at Deer Valley Resort in January.

Utah’s warmest start to winter on record has hampered snow at resorts across the state. Deer Valley was reporting 18 inches of total snowfall for the season as of Dec. 23.

The world cup events were originally slated for Jan. 14–16.

Now, aerials events will happen in Lake Placid, New York, Jan. 11–12. U.S. Ski & Snowboard said there will also be two individual competitions instead of the planned team event.

Moguls and dual moguls are scheduled for Jan. 15–16 at Waterville Valley Resort, in central New Hampshire.

In emails obtained by KPCW Deer Valley says VIP tickets will be fully refunded.

“While this year’s weather has created some challenges, our priority is ensuring athletes have the best opportunity to qualify for the Olympic Winter Games,” U.S. Ski & Snowboard President & CEO Sophie Goldschmidt said in a statement.

The 2026 competitions come weeks before Games starting Feb. 6 in northern Italy.

Deer Valley President Todd Bennett wrote in an email announcement it wasn’t a decision the resort and U.S. Ski & Snowboard made lightly.

“Given current conditions and the significant snow, infrastructure and staffing required, moving forward would not have been in the best interest of athletes,” Bennett wrote.

Goldschmidt said aerials and moguls will return to Deer Valley in 2027.

This is a developing story.