Lindsey Vonn will compete in 2026 Olympics despite torn ACL

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 3, 2026 at 4:40 PM MST
United States' Lindsey Vonn smiles during a press conference by the U.S. ski team at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026.
Fatima Shbair
/
AP
United States' Lindsey Vonn smiles during a press conference by the U.S. ski team at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026.

Vonn said she is confident in her body’s ability to perform and her knee is stable.

Olympian and Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn said she plans to race in the 2026 Olympics despite tearing her ACL a week before the Games.

The skier, who calls Park City home, said in a social media post she also sustained a bone bruise and meniscus tears in her left knee.

Despite the injury, Vonn said she will do everything in her power to be in the start gate for her fifth Olympics Feb. 8 for the women’s downhill race.

In her post, Vonn said she is confident in her body’s ability to perform and her knee is stable. She said there is no swelling and her muscles are reacting as they should.

The 41-year-old is no stranger to comebacks. In 2024 Vonn announced she was coming out of retirement after almost five years and partial knee reconstruction surgery on her right knee.

Vonn won her first World Cup race at the downhill in Lake Louise, Alberta in 2024. Since then she has won 82 World Cup competitions and is a three-time Olympic medalist. But her career has not been without speedbumps. Before her 2019 retirement, Vonn has had at least nine knee surgeries.

The women will train on the downhill course Thursday through Saturday before the Sunday competition for Olympic gold in Italy.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
