White Pine Touring struggles to keep Nordic trails open amid record-low snowfall

White Pine Touring’s Nordic Center has pulled its groomers and equipment off Park City trails after a dry start to 2026.

White Pine manages more than 20 kilometers of classic and skate ski tracks, but with only 6 inches of snow since Jan. 5, grooming has stopped on many trails.

Store manager Richard Hodges told KPCW Tuesday none of the trails are a continuous loop.

“We've suspended grooming on the 3k right now, the relentless and seemingly unending heat has finished off a few segments of the trail, and we've pulled the equipment off and we're going to wait for more snow," he said.

White Pine operates trails near the McPolin Farm and on the Park City Golf Course. Tuesday, crews closed four of the five loop trails.

Hodges said if skiers want to go out, to be cautious.

“If you choose to go out, be extremely safe and very aware that there are areas that have melted off due to the heat,” he said.

The Nordic Center has struggled this season, closing Christmas Day for the first time ever.

Mountain Trails Foundation, which operates other Nordic trails in Park City, is continuing to groom Bonanza Flat above Empire and Soldier Hollow, which has snowmaking infrastructure, remain open despite warm temperatures.

