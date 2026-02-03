Judge denies second request to move Richins trial away from Summit County

Attorneys for a Kamas mother accused of killing her husband have long argued that close-knit Summit County could not guarantee Kouri Richins a fair trial.

They doubled down on that notion Jan. 30, arguing in court papers that the trial should happen in Salt Lake City because 85% of the 1,700 Summit County residents queried said they knew about the case.

It was the second time Richins’ attorneys asked for a change of venue, and 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik again denied the request Feb. 2.

Summit County prosecutors thought the questionnaire responses were consistent with previous community surveys the judge had reviewed when he ruled last April the trial would stay in Summit County.

Richins is charged with murder and attempted criminal homicide in connection with the March 2022 overdose death of her husband Eric Richins.

She would go on to write a children’s book about grieving and was arrested in May 2023. She’s been held without bail at the Summit County jail since.

Kouri Richins has pleaded not guilty to all counts and faces dozens of felony charges over alleged financial misdeeds in a separate case. Summit County prosecutors have alleged her motive was partly financial.

Monday, defense attorneys and Summit County prosecutors met with the judge to whittle down the pool of prospective jurors based on their questionnaire responses. Those remaining will be called for in person questioning starting Feb. 10.

Utah requires eight jurors and four alternates.

In court papers, the Summit County Attorney’s Office said it only makes sense to think twice about moving the trial if after verbal questioning the parties can’t find 12 suitable candidates.

Jury selection is expected to conclude Feb. 18.

Also at the Feb. 2 hearing, Mrazik also extended the length of the trial by two days: March 13 and 20. It is still scheduled to begin Feb. 23 and end March 26.