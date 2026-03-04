US Speedskating leader steps down after 13 years

U.S. Speedskating announced Wednesday executive director Ted Morris will step down from his leadership position after more than a decade at the helm.

Morris joined the group in 2013 and transformed the organization from volunteer-run to a professionally-led outfit. He grew fundraising and sponsorship revenue and secured a long-term partnership with NBC to broadcast Olympic trials and world cups on its networks.

During his tenure, Morris also led efforts with the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation in funding and building a $12 million multi-purpose expansion at the Utah Olympic Oval.

Morris will officially step down Aug. 31, 2026.

The U.S. Speedskating Board of Directors will lead the search for Morris’ successor. It intends to have a new leader before departure in August.

You may recognize Morris from KPCW’s airwaves. He has also been a volunteer DJ for a number of years.