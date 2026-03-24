Championship-level ice competitions to bring Olympic athletes to Utah

The top 13 men’s curling teams compete in Ogden at the 2026 LGT Men’s World Curling Championship in March and April.

Competition begins March 27 at the Weber County Ice Sheet with Team USA, featuring 2026 Olympian Aidan Oldenburg, going head-to-head with Germany.

The U.S. men are ranked sixth in the world behind Italy. Scotland stands at No. 1.

Teams compete for the World Curling Championship trophy through April 4.

And tickets go on sale Thursday months ahead of the U.S. figure skating championship at the Maverik Center in January.

Returning to Utah for the first time since 1999, it will feature Olympians in men’s, women’s, pairs and ice dancing competitions starting Jan. 5.