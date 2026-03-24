Mikaela Shiffrin claims record 17th overall World Cup title

At the World Cup finals in Norway Monday, the 31-year-old hoisted her record ninth career slalom crystal globe, her 17th overall World Cup title. That is the most globes won in any discipline. U.S. speed skier Lindsey Vonn and Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark both earned eight.

Shiffrin continues to put her name in the record books, capping the most commanding slalom season in Alpine skiing history this year, winning nine of the 10 races this season.

At the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, Shiffrin also broke her Olympic medal drought, finishing first in the slalom. She is now also the first American to win three career Olympic gold medals in the discipline.

The fight for the overall crystal globe is not yet decided. The award will go to the skier with the most points for the season after Wednesday’s giant slalom race. Shiffrin had an 85-point lead over Emma Aicher of Germany Monday. If Shiffrin finishes in the top 15 Wednesday she will be crowned the overall champion for the sixth time.

If she wins overall, she will match Austrian skier Annemarie Moser-Proell’s record.