Shiffrin breaks Olympic medal drought at 2026 Games

U.S. Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin broke her Olympic medal drought Wednesday, winning her first race at the Winter Games since 2018.

The 30-year-old took gold in slalom, finishing 1.5 seconds faster than Switzerland’s Camille Rast. That’s the third-largest margin of victory in a women’s Olympic slalom race.

Shiffrin is now the first American to win three career Olympic gold medals. She’s also the third Alpine skier to do so and the second to win slalom gold twice.

The four-time Olympian is now tied with Julia Mancuso for the most medals won at the Games by a female U.S. Alpine skier.

In 2014, at age 18, she became the youngest Olympic slalom champion, winning gold in Sochi, Russia. In 2018 Shiffrin dominated giant slalom and was second in the Alpine combined in PyeongChang, China.

She failed to podium in the 2022 Games in Beijing, as she dealt with mental health challenges.

Shiffrin holds the record for most World Cup wins by any Alpine skier: 108 with 71 of those in slalom. This season she won seven of eight world cups and has clinched a ninth overall title in the discipline for a Crystal Globe.