US Biathlon, US Ski & Snowboard merger paused after athlete opposition

U.S. Ski & Snowboard called off a proposed merger with U.S. Biathlon after pushback from the biathlon community.

The proposed strategic alliance would have been a rare merger between two Olympic sports organizations. But, the Associated Press reports USSS withdrew from the merger before a planned vote Wednesday.

Ski and snowboard’s CEO Sophie Goldschmidt said in a statement that “inaccurate and harmful misinformation was spread about the alliance’s intent.”

In a note shared with KPCW, U.S. Biathlon told its members the board “has decided to pause consideration of the Alliance at this time.”

The initial July 2026 announcement of the merger drew concern among the sport’s athletes. A survey of biathlon coaches, volunteers and official members showed 6.2% were in favor of approving the agreement.

U.S. Biathlon’s note also said it had heard member concerns and valued their participation in important conversations. “As we look ahead, we are committed to carrying those lessons forward and engaging our members and broader community,” it reads.

Olympic sport organization mergers are rare. According to the AP, Goldschmidt tried to take over USA Surfing last year but dropped the bid after opposition from members. Recently she’s said she is in discussions with USA Skateboarding.

In its current configuration, U.S. Ski & Snowboard oversees 11 elite skiing and snowboard teams and disciplines.