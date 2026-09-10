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Echo Church lecture illustrates history of travelers through canyon

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 10, 2026 at 4:32 PM MDT

Residents can take a trip into the past this weekend at the Echo Church's free lecture Sept. 12.

The “From Field Sketch to Photograph” presentation is an illustrative journey of the historic canyon with University of Utah’s rare books librarian Luba Basin.

Summit County Historian Sandra Morrison said the Saturday talk is part lecture, part slide show.

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit County historian Sandra Morrison

“Using the special collections and the rare books at the library, Luba will demonstrate how the landscape has been transformed into an enduring image of travel in the canyons,” Morrison said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 10

Basin will use firsthand accounts to tell stories that paint a picture of travelers through the canyon from pioneers and explorers to railroad workers and tourists.

The lecture at the historic Echo Church off Old Highway 30 outside Henefer begins at 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver