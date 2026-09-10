Silver Creek housing plans headed for Summit County Council review

The Latitudes project intends to create 74 condos, plus shopping and community spaces, on land near Silver Summit.

Thirty of the units will be affordable. The project will be marketed toward people over 55, and nightly rentals will not be allowed.

At a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission recommended rezoning the land at Silver Creek Village to support the project.

Commissioner Tyann Mooney said the developers incorporated the county’s feedback after presenting the plans last summer.

“I think it’s been a really thorough job, and I think they’ve listened to our concerns,” she said.

Some of those concerns included parking and transit access. Developer Clive Bridgwater said Tuesday there will be underground and surface parking, plus a High Valley Transit shelter.

Besides the new homes, there will also be a public park, gym and coworking space.

Commissioner Heather Peteroy said she still had some doubts the location is right for the project.

“This is the foot we have for this shoe,” she said. “But I also, as our 10,000-foot view, really struggle with feeling like a 60-foot building that is beautiful and residential and does all these things kind of lives in this neighborhood that, to me, feels a little bit more light industrial.”

The project is near a Burt Brothers repair and tire shop, a gas station and Home Depot.

Other commissioners said it could be valuable to diversify the types of development in the area.

The commission voted unanimously to forward their rezoning recommendation to the Summit County Council.

Latitudes is one of several mixed-use developments planned in the Silver Creek area.

The Summit County Council approved a rezone Sept. 2 for Crossroads, which will construct 90 housing units, a park, clubhouse and nonprofit and commercial space across Interstate 80.

And Sigg’s Marketplace could add a grocery store, restaurants and housing at Silver Creek.