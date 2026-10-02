Miners win thriller over Wasps, Wildcats and Braves win big

The Park City Miners stopped a 2-point conversion attempt with 13 seconds remaining to hang on for a thrilling 28-27 win over the Wasatch Wasps.

Park City opened the game with a touchdown drive, but Wasatch quickly answered. The teams entered halftime tied 14-14 after the Wasps scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass just before the break.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Park City regained the lead on the second of two touchdown connections between quarterback Josh Hofer and Brogan Price. Wasatch responded with a 12-yard touchdown run by Aksel Wheeler to tie the game at 21.

The Miners pulled back ahead 28-21 on Hofer’s 1-yard run with 2:19 remaining, but the Wasps ran an effective 2-minute drill, scoring on a touchdown pass with just 13 seconds left.

Rather than kick the extra point for the tie, Wasatch went for the win. A bad snap on the two-point attempt resulted in a fumble, allowing Park City to escape with the 28-27 victory.

Park City improves to 4-4 overall and remains tied atop Region 8 at 4-1. The Miners travel to Timpanogos for another key region matchup against the Timberwolves on Thursday night. Tune into KPCW starting at 7 p.m. to catch all the action.

Wasatch falls to 1-7 overall and 1-4 Region 8. The Wasps will host the Salem Hills Skyhawks on Thursday night.

First-year struggles continued for the Deer Creek Riverhawks who fell 40-10 to Salem Hills. Casen McKee had a touchdown run and Brodey Ferguson added a field goal for the Riverhawks, but Deer Creek could not overcome a big first half by the Skyhawks.

Next up for Deer Creek (0-8) is a trip to Provo on Thursday night.

Brody Larsen scored six touchdowns to lead the South Summit Wildcats in a 49-7 blowout of 2A-North opponent American Leadership.

The win takes the Wildcats to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in 2A-North. South Summit returns home Friday night for a region matchup against Judge Memorial.

The North Summit Braves routed the North Sevier Wolves, 41-7. The Braves poured it on with six first-half touchdowns to put the game out of reach. Cru Richins, Kason Richins, and Knox Woolstenhulme each found the end zone twice.

The Braves improve to 5-3 overall and 2-0 in Region 1A-North. They continue their region schedule Friday night against the Millard Eagles.

