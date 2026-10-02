Miners win thriller over Wasps, Wildcats and Braves win big
Friday night high school football was highlighted by Park City’s narrow victory over Wasatch while South Summit and North Summit won handily.
The Park City Miners stopped a 2-point conversion attempt with 13 seconds remaining to hang on for a thrilling 28-27 win over the Wasatch Wasps.
Park City opened the game with a touchdown drive, but Wasatch quickly answered. The teams entered halftime tied 14-14 after the Wasps scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass just before the break.
Following a scoreless third quarter, Park City regained the lead on the second of two touchdown connections between quarterback Josh Hofer and Brogan Price. Wasatch responded with a 12-yard touchdown run by Aksel Wheeler to tie the game at 21.
The Miners pulled back ahead 28-21 on Hofer’s 1-yard run with 2:19 remaining, but the Wasps ran an effective 2-minute drill, scoring on a touchdown pass with just 13 seconds left.
Rather than kick the extra point for the tie, Wasatch went for the win. A bad snap on the two-point attempt resulted in a fumble, allowing Park City to escape with the 28-27 victory.
Park City improves to 4-4 overall and remains tied atop Region 8 at 4-1. The Miners travel to Timpanogos for another key region matchup against the Timberwolves on Thursday night. Tune into KPCW starting at 7 p.m. to catch all the action.
Wasatch falls to 1-7 overall and 1-4 Region 8. The Wasps will host the Salem Hills Skyhawks on Thursday night.
First-year struggles continued for the Deer Creek Riverhawks who fell 40-10 to Salem Hills. Casen McKee had a touchdown run and Brodey Ferguson added a field goal for the Riverhawks, but Deer Creek could not overcome a big first half by the Skyhawks.
Next up for Deer Creek (0-8) is a trip to Provo on Thursday night.
Brody Larsen scored six touchdowns to lead the South Summit Wildcats in a 49-7 blowout of 2A-North opponent American Leadership.
The win takes the Wildcats to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in 2A-North. South Summit returns home Friday night for a region matchup against Judge Memorial.
The North Summit Braves routed the North Sevier Wolves, 41-7. The Braves poured it on with six first-half touchdowns to put the game out of reach. Cru Richins, Kason Richins, and Knox Woolstenhulme each found the end zone twice.
The Braves improve to 5-3 overall and 2-0 in Region 1A-North. They continue their region schedule Friday night against the Millard Eagles.