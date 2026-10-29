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Freeride World Tour returns to Utah for first time in over a decade

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 29, 2026 at 1:29 PM MDT
A skier jumps off a cliff below Snowbird's Aerial Tram.
Snowbird
A skier jumps off a cliff below Snowbird's Aerial Tram.

World-class big mountain competition will return to the Wasatch Mountains this March.

The 2027 Freeride World Tour will visit Snowbird March 16-22 and feature the top freeride athletes from across the globe.

The competition will mark the tour’s first time back at the Little Cottonwood Canyon resort since 2014. Snowbird has also previously hosted freeride competitions and championships in 1975, 1976 and 1998.

Freeride, also known as big mountain, involves skiers and snowboarders traveling on ungroomed, natural and remote mountain terrain with no set course. Competitors are judged on technique, line choice and style.

Riders will compete on Mount Baldy, which offers steep, natural terrain and features for athletes to choose their own lines.

The sport will also make its Olympic debut at the 2030 Games in the French Alps.

Snowbird is one of six stops on the tour. Other stops include ski areas in Spain, Austria, Switzerland, France and Georgia.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver