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Park City galleries open doors for monthly stroll with new time

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 29, 2026 at 1:39 PM MDT
Monthly gallery stroll features new exhibit at Kimball Art Center.
Park City Gallery Association
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Monthly gallery stroll features new exhibit at Kimball Art Center.

The monthly Park City Gallery Stroll gives locals and visitors an opportunity to explore the town’s many art galleries.

Arts Council of Park City and Summit County Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder said attendees can expect new hours for the stroll beginning Friday.

“The gallery stroll will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., and this is a permanent change,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 29. “I think it's just easier for the gallery. Also, it's so dark out so early right now, so it just feels a little bit more aligned.”

The stroll, on the last Friday of every month, features galleries on Park City’s Main Street and in the Prospector area.

FULL INTERVIEW: Arts Council of Park City and Summit County Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder

Scudder said this month there are some special showings, including a display at Gallery Mar, that gallery owner Maren Mullin is raving about.

“Gallery Mar is hosting a show, a new show featuring Miles Glenn with mixed media pieces, with neon pieces that are glowing in the gallery,” she said. “I haven't seen this yet, but Maren says it's a must-see.”

The arts council will celebrate Día de los Muertos this weekend.

Sunday, Nov. 1, residents can celebrate the holiday with free tamales and other festive food, face panting, a sugar skull workshop and more. The event is from 2 to 5 p.m. at Create PC off Kearns Boulevard.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver