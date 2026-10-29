Park City galleries open doors for monthly stroll with new time

Arts Council of Park City and Summit County Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder said attendees can expect new hours for the stroll beginning Friday.

“The gallery stroll will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., and this is a permanent change,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 29. “I think it's just easier for the gallery. Also, it's so dark out so early right now, so it just feels a little bit more aligned.”

The stroll, on the last Friday of every month, features galleries on Park City’s Main Street and in the Prospector area.

FULL INTERVIEW: Arts Council of Park City and Summit County Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder Listen • 10:08

Scudder said this month there are some special showings, including a display at Gallery Mar, that gallery owner Maren Mullin is raving about.

“Gallery Mar is hosting a show, a new show featuring Miles Glenn with mixed media pieces, with neon pieces that are glowing in the gallery,” she said. “I haven't seen this yet, but Maren says it's a must-see.”

The arts council will celebrate Día de los Muertos this weekend.

Sunday, Nov. 1, residents can celebrate the holiday with free tamales and other festive food, face panting, a sugar skull workshop and more. The event is from 2 to 5 p.m. at Create PC off Kearns Boulevard.