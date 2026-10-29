Park City planners review Prospector redevelopment proposal

The property at 1500 Kearns Boulevard in Prospector was built in the early 1970s and houses Park City Bike & Demo, CREATE PC artist collective and the restaurant Tupelo.

Now, the property owner proposes redeveloping the area into a mix of uses. The Park City Planning Commission reviewed plans Wednesday. Commissioners first saw the proposal in August of 2025 .

The latest iteration includes 41 condominium units, totaling over 68,000 square feet. Paul Bringhurst from Kensington Investment Company said some will be affordable.

“Of the 41 condos, we're envisioning 29 of those being luxury condominiums, market rate, while 12 of them will be allocated for affordable housing,” he said.

The condo building will also feature an underground parking garage, gym, hot tubs and saunas.

The project also envisions over 7,000 square feet of retail space, 3,000 square feet of coworking office space and 5,000 square feet of restaurant and cafe space.

Commissioner Seth Beal wanted to see more information on how the development could impact traffic.

“You're going to hit an intersection right now that's, you know, lots of people are concerned about,” he said. “So I just want to see what the impact of that looks like.”

Commissioners Grant Tilson and John Frontero were concerned the surface parking stalls would cut off pedestrian pathways and affect safety.

The property owner’s team is still completing a transportation impact study and affordable housing mitigation plan. The commission has not set a date to review those reports.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

