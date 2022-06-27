© 2022 KPCW

Abortions can resume in Utah for now, after judge blocks enforcement of trigger law

KPCW | By Salt Lake Tribune
Published June 27, 2022 at 5:22 PM MDT
A Planned Parenthood of Utah facility in Salt Lake City. The Biden administration is moving to reverse a Trump-era family planning policy that critics describe as a domestic "gag rule" for reproductive healthcare providers.
AP
/
A Planned Parenthood of Utah facility in Salt Lake City.

The law, which bans abortions in the Beehive State except for a few limited circumstances, went into effect Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Doctors can continue to provide abortions in the Beehive State for the next two weeks, a state judge decided Monday.

Third District Judge Andrew Stone granted a request by Planned Parenthood Association of Utah to issue a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of Utah’s trigger law. The order goes into effect immediately and will last 14 days, Stone said in a virtual court hearing Monday afternoon.

“There is irreparable harm,” Stone said, that could be done without the order in place.

After announcing his decision, the judge said, “I think the immediate effects that will occur outweigh any policy interests of the state in stopping abortions immediately. Doctors here are threatened with felonies. The affected women are deprived of safe, local medical treatments to terminate pregnancies.”

Find the full article here.

