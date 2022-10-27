RSV, flu and COVID cases are on the rise in Utah ahead of winter

Andrew Pavia, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at University of Utah Health, said Wednesday that an increasing number of cases of COVID-19 and RSV in Utah combined with the burgeoning flu season are raising the possibility that all three illnesses could surge here at once.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that childrens’ hospitals elsewhere in the country are operating at 120% percent of capacity and running out of beds, Pavia said, “driven largely by RSV,” with an uptick of COVID cases.

University of Utah Health is just beginning to see a rise in COVID cases from the low point a few weeks ago, and while there were no flu cases a month ago, those are now are showing up in urgent care clinics.

Meanwhile, cases of RSV, a common respiratory virus that can cause serious illness in infants, toddlers and the elderly, are starting to increase rapidly in Utah.

Pavia said the state is not anywhere near its peak levels or running out of beds, but combined with an increase in flu, health officials expect things to get much worse.

A spokesperson with Intermountain Hospital in Park City said it can treat common conditions including RSV in the pediatric unit, which is open 24 hours a day seven days a week. More complex cases will be referred to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

