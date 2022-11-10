See the new design that may replace Utah’s state flag

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Thursday that a beehive and a mountain range are the prominent features of the design a state task force is recommending to be the new Utah state flag.

The final design, announced Tuesday by the Utah State Flag Task Force, is a combination of two of the top five finalists, submitted by Mark Brooks of Bountiful and Sarina Ehrgott of South Jordan. (Ehrgott works for the state, in the Department of Heritage and Arts.)

Those designs were selected from 5,703 submissions — more than 3,200 from adults and 2,500 from students. The final design takes elements from two of the designs the public ranked highest, the task force members said.

Public support was key in designing the new flag, said Gov. Spencer Cox. “This is the first time in history that we have a flag that has public input. A lot of public input. The public built this flag,” he said.

The final decision won’t be up to the public, but to the Utah Legislature, when it meets in early 2023, whether to approve the design as the official Utah state flag.

