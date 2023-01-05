UDOT reports fewer deaths but more risky behavior on Utah roads in 2022

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Department of Public Safety (DPS) said 320 lives were lost in 2022. That's 12 fewer than in 2021.

“One startling takeaway from this last year is how many of our most vulnerable road users' lives were lost,” said John Gleason, UDOT public relations director. “Everyone shares the road, whether they’re driving, walking or riding a bike or motorcycle and all road users have an equal responsibility to watch out for one another.”

In 2022, 53 pedestrians, 15 bicyclists and 50 motorcyclists died on Utah roads, each more than in 2021. UDOT said these are the most vulnerable road users, with less protection than people traveling in cars and trucks.

The other concerning increase is in risky behaviors like aggressive driving.

“As the new year begins, we encourage everyone to resolve to drive safer,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol public information officer. “Resolutions focus on making small changes over a long period of time to form habits and improve quality of life. Those habits are formed by starting with the fundamentals. So just like you would with other resolutions, we want to go back to the basics.”

DPS said some “back to basics” tips for all road users include:

