Utah's newest resort suffers first fatality

Wasatch Peaks Ranch is a private community and club just southeast of the Snowbasin resort off of Interstate 84. The exclusive housing development features a private ski resort for members in the winter and golf course in the summer.

According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Sg. Todd Christensen, the man was skiing on another member’s pass, when he apparently hit a snow berm. Because there were no witnesses, they’re not sure what happened. Christensen says the skier landed on the groomed run where he was found. He says the body was sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

In a statement from Wasatch Peaks Ranch Senior Associate of Membership and Club Operations Albert Rayle said the guest was transported off the mountain and transferred to Morgan County EMS. He was pronounced dead while being transported to the hospital. He has still not been identified.

Wasatch Peaks Ranch, Ski Patrol and the entire staff the statement said, extend deepest sympathy and support to the guest’s family and friends.

The original developers of Wasatch Peaks Ranch included former COO of Deer Valley Resort Bob Wheaton and one of the original investors was Lessing Stern, whose father developed Deer Valley Resort in the late 1970s.

