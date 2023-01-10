© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State & Regional

Utah's newest resort suffers first fatality

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 10, 2023 at 5:09 PM MST
wasatch peaks ranch logo.png
Wasatch Peaks Ranch suffers its first ski fatality on Sunday.

A 38-year-old man died Sunday afternoon at Utah’s newest – but private - ski resort.

Wasatch Peaks Ranch is a private community and club just southeast of the Snowbasin resort off of Interstate 84. The exclusive housing development features a private ski resort for members in the winter and golf course in the summer.

According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Sg. Todd Christensen, the man was skiing on another member’s pass, when he apparently hit a snow berm. Because there were no witnesses, they’re not sure what happened. Christensen says the skier landed on the groomed run where he was found. He says the body was sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

In a statement from Wasatch Peaks Ranch Senior Associate of Membership and Club Operations Albert Rayle said the guest was transported off the mountain and transferred to Morgan County EMS. He was pronounced dead while being transported to the hospital. He has still not been identified.

Wasatch Peaks Ranch, Ski Patrol and the entire staff the statement said, extend deepest sympathy and support to the guest’s family and friends.

The original developers of Wasatch Peaks Ranch included former COO of Deer Valley Resort Bob Wheaton and one of the original investors was Lessing Stern, whose father developed Deer Valley Resort in the late 1970s.

Tags
State & Regional Wasatch Peaks Ranch
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher