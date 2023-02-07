Utah implements emergency restrictions for shed hunting

Shed hunting is not allowed in Utah until April 30 this year.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced the statewide emergency closure Tuesday, citing concerns about the condition of wintering big game, particularly deer.

Biologists say adult deer and mule deer fawns are struggling with the extreme cold and increased snowpack.

“In these types of conditions, big game animals are weakened and highly vulnerable to repeated human-caused disturbances,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Director J. Shirley said. “The unnecessary expenditure of energy and stress associated with disturbance — like being repeatedly followed by someone gathering shed antlers — may significantly decrease the survival rates of big game animals, particularly deer, this winter. Closing the shed antler and horn gathering season will minimize a major source of disturbance in the areas and during the time periods when big game animals are the most exposed and vulnerable. Shed antler gathering is not the only winter activity with the potential to disturb wintering wildlife. We encourage everyone to be aware of wildlife during this vulnerable period and do their best to not disturb them.”

The state also implemented emergency deer feeding in parts of Summit, Rich and Cache counties to help wintering big game, and may add more locations if needed.

DWR officers will conduct additional patrols to enforce the restrictions and to make sure people aren't disturbing wintering wildlife.

Shed hunting season is typically between February and April. It's a popular practice, especially for people who sell the antlers to collectors who pay hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of dollars for deer, elk and moose antlers.

Prior to Tuesday's emergency restriction, Utah required an antler-gathering certificate for anyone shed hunting from Feb. 1 to April 15. You do not need an antler-gathering certificate at any other time of the year.

The DWR may lift the shed hunting prohibition earlier than April 30th, if conditions allow.