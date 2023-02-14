Utah DWR reminds pet owners it's illegal to let dogs harass big game

The deep snowfall this winter has deer, elk and other big game animals migrating to lower-elevation areas looking for food. This has increased interactions with pets more than in previous years.

The DWR said Utah’s wildlife often struggle to find food during the winter and some animals like deer and elk rely heavily on the body fat reserves built up during the previous summer. Mid-winter and early spring are especially vulnerable times for these animals.

Data from recent DWR monitoring efforts show that the extreme cold and increased snowpack are starting to impact mule deer fawn survival rates and may negatively impact the ability of the adult deer to survive the winter.

With many big game animals recently migrating into valleys, the DWR said there have been increased conflicts in both rural and urban areas. Dogs that are off leash or not contained within yards may act on their instincts to chase deer and other big game animals.

“If they get chased, it uses up energy they may need to survive,” Utah DWR big game coordinator Dax Mangus said. “These animals are already depleted and they can’t afford to waste energy. If you or a pet force them to move away from where they are trying to feed, it could be harmful and can impact their survival.”

While there are many areas throughout the state where dogs aren’t required to stay on leash while hiking, the DWR said pet owners should not let their dogs chase deer, elk, moose or other wild animals.

“Wildlife is often unpredictable and may injure or kill a dog seen as threatening,” Mangus said.

Dogs that are off leash can also disturb nesting ground birds in the spring and can chase, injure or kill small mammals, deer, elk or moose, according to the DWR.

Wildlife officials said Utah law states a person may legally kill or injure a dog that is “attacking, chasing or worrying any species of hoofed protected wildlife.”

Here are some tips from Wild Aware Utah to keep your dogs safe around wildlife, whether at home or out hiking:

