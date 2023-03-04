© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State & Regional

Here’s how the Legislature changed Utahns’ lives this year

KPCW | By Salt Lake Tribune
Published March 4, 2023 at 10:01 AM MST
Capitol Hill Tribune.jpg
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The Capitol building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

From banning gender-affirming health care for transgender minors to passing a new school vouchers law, Beehive State lawmakers have changed how Utahns will live their lives for years to come.

Utah’s elected lawmakers have spent the last 45 days debating and passing legislation that will shape the state’s future.

From banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to creating a new state flag, the bills approved by the 2023 Legislature — and later signed by Gov. Spencer Cox — will have immediate impacts on everything from the way Utahns get an education to the air they breathe.

To read about some of the bills and issues the Legislature has focused on this year, and how those decisions will impact the Beehive State, find the full report here.

State & Regional
Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by Salt Lake Tribune
Related Content