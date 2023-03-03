Park City officials unhappy with bill taking away local land use control

Senate Bill 271, sponsored by Sen. Mike McKell of Spanish Fork, initially caught the city’s attention because it would override an ordinance the Park City Council passed last year restricting co-owned homes to specific areas of the city. McKell is the brother-in-law of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

Other resort communities like Moab have considered similar regulations to control the use of vacation homes offered by online companies like Pacaso, which help people buy portions of multi-million dollar homes — sharing them with anywhere from one to seven other owners.

Another provision alarming city leaders - that would let an Old Town resident expand their home without city approval - got folded into SB 271 Friday morning by floor sponsor Rep. Val Peterson of Orem. However, that amendment was voted down.

The property the city believes the amendment is targeting belongs to tech billionaire Matthew Prince, who owns land at the top of Treasure Hill, which Park City spent $64 million to preserve in 2019.

Prince submitted plans to the Park City Planning Commission late last year to build a larger home than what is currently allowed, along with a pool and garage. City planning staff laid out several requirements to move forward, as his project plans aren’t allowed under current land use rules.

The planning commission ended up delaying action on Prince’s request after he asked it to hold off.

Prince co-founded and is CEO of Cloudflare, an internet infrastructure and cybersecurity company that went public in 2019. According to Forbes, his net worth is roughly $2.3 billion.

Prince could not be reached for comment.

Cloudflare was listed as a client of state lobbyist Lincoln Shurtz on Feb. 17. Language allowing Prince’s home-building was inserted into a bill the same day he hired the lobbyist.

The provision tailored to Prince’s property initially showed up in House Bill 406, sponsored by Stephen Whyte of Mapleton.

As of Friday afternoon, the original SB 271 (without the Prince provision) is headed to the governor's desk after the House passed it in a 56-13.

Park City officials believe the language regarding the Prince property could still end up in another bill before the legislative session ends at midnight Friday.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel issued a statement condemning the amended bill as it was originally written Friday morning. She said the bill “sets not one, but two very unfortunate precedents.

“First it changes local land use laws to commercialize our primarily single-family residential neighborhoods. Second, it now includes language elevating one neighbor’s interests over the interests of all others.

“Park City works hard to preserve our neighborhoods, historic downtown, and sensitive lands through community-led zoning. No rational explanation has been offered as to why the State Legislature would disrupt the balance of residential life, interfere with a 30-year-old development agreement, and jeopardize municipal zoning.

“This bill is overt legislative overreach and includes special treatment of one resident over the community.”

When the Park City Council passed an ordinance regulating fractional ownership in October 2022, Pacaso co-founder and CEO Austin Allison called it a “big step forward,” as the company said Park City was the first place in the country to legally define co-ownership of homes and regulate its use.

“Pacaso strongly supports property rights and the Utah Senate Bill 271, which empowers people to co-own homes without interference from local government," a Pacaso spokesperson told KPCW.

The bill follows a trend of the Utah Legislature stripping local governments' power over land use decisions. Summit County officials have repeatedly balked at Senate Bill 84, which would give Dakota Pacific Real Estate the ability to build a mixed-use development in Kimball Junction without county council approval. Locals have vehemently opposed the project for years.

This is a developing story.