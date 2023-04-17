© 2023 KPCW

I-80 opens early after weekend closure

Published April 17, 2023 at 6:39 AM MDT
180 reopens.jpeg
Utah Department of Transportation
/
The bridge replacement at 1300 East is part of an improvement project on I-80 that is scheduled to finish later this year.

Utah Department of Transportation got the work done early.

After shutting down I-80 between 700 East and Foothill Drive over the weekend to replace the bridge at 1300 East, crews reopened the road Sunday evening before 9 p.m., earlier than their original estimated 5 a.m. Monday opening.

Under their "Accelerated Bridge Replacement" plan, UDOT closed the highway Friday evening, demolished the old bridge Friday and Saturday, and slid the new bridge, which was built next to the old one, into place Saturday night.

The bridge replacement is part of a project to improve the highway between 2300 East and 1300 East, and includes adding an eastbound lane to lessen congestion. Work began in May 2021 and is scheduled to be completed later this year.

