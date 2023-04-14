Major I-80 shutdown scheduled for this weekend

Interstate 80 will close Friday night so the bridge at 1300 East can be replaced.

Utah Department of Transportation announced the highway will close between Foothill Drive and 700 East Friday night, April 14, at 8 p.m. through Monday morning, April 17, at 5 a.m.

ROAD CLOSURE❗️ Our I-80 & I-215 Renewed project team will close 1300 E over I-80 in SLC TONIGHT (4/13) through Friday morning (4/21) while they replace the 1300 E bridge over I-80. Use 700 E as an alt route. Visit https://t.co/h12MEqy6Qe for info. pic.twitter.com/kYjY2nCb5M — UDOT Region Two (@UDOTRegionTwo) April 13, 2023

The I-80 on- and off- ramps at 1300 East will also close Friday night and UDOT plans to keep them closed through Wednesday morning, April 19.

1300 East over I80 closed Thursday night, and will remain closed through Friday morning, April 21.

During these closures, drivers will be detoured to 700 East, I-15, and I-215.

Drivers should plan ahead and expect heavy travel delays during the closures.

The roadwork is part of UDOT's plan to improve I-80 between 1300 East and 2300 East. The pavement is being replaced with new concrete and a new lane is being added to eastbound I-80 between 1300 East and 2300 East.

UDOT also replaced the bridge at 1700 East last April. It took less than four hours to slide the new bridge into place.

Visit udot.utah.gov/saltlakeeast for more information.