Financial aid available for home repairs in Wasatch, Summit counties

This year, the Mountainland Association of Governments received about $600,000 in community development block grant funds from the federal government. Wasatch County Councilmember Kendall Crittenden chair’s the association’s block grant committee. He said there weren’t many local government projects asking for that money.

“We only had one applicant that took about half of that. So we had just over $300,000 that wasn't applied for," he said. "So we moved that into this single family housing rehab program.”

The program began last December and initially provided low-interest loans for home repairs. The loans will continue, but the new money will allow the program to also make grants which don’t have to be repaid.

The Single Family Home Repair Program is available to residents in Wasatch, Summit and Utah counties who make less than 80% of the county’s Annual Median Income, own the home and use it as their primary residence, have current homeowner’s insurance and are up to date on their property taxes.

The money can be used for a wide variety of repairs, from fixing roofs and windows to updating electrical systems to making homes more energy efficient.

“One of the things that we have been getting, actually a lot of applications for is adding accessibility features to homes. So it's ADA compliant,” said Katie Mitchell, who the program for the Mountainland Association of Governments.

A few days ago, she asked various city council representatives to help get the word out about the program. She said she expected five or six applications to come in overnight. She received 27.

“It's sad to note that there's so many people out there that need these things remedied with their home, but a good feeling at the same time knowing that we can make a difference,” she said.

Money will be awarded beginning July 1.