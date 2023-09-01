Don’t forget: Tuesday is Primary Election Day

Four primary elections are happening around the Wasatch Back this Tuesday, Sept 5.

In Park City and Coalville , eight candidates are running for three open seats on their respective city councils. Six candidates will make it to the general election in each race.

Nine candidates are vying for three open seats on the Midway City Council in a field that will also be cut to six.

The South Summit Fire District Commission has eight candidates running for two seats. Four will remain after Tuesday. State code limits the number of candidates in a general election to twice the number of open positions.

In Heber City, 11 candidates are running for three seats, but the city has chosen to implement rank-choice voting, which means there’s no primary.

The deadline for online voter registration has passed. Anyone can register to vote in-person at polling locations Tuesday.

To check if you are registered to vote or to find the closest polling location, visit vote.utah.gov . There you can also find candidate bios and information.

Park City, Coalville, Midway and South Summit Fire have election information on their websites as well. South Summit Fire has posted video of a recent candidate meet-and-greet online.

Besides casting ballots in-person Tuesday, voters can take mail-in ballots to local dropboxes or mail them back to the county clerk.

Dropboxes and polling stations close at 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Sept. 5.

Dropbox locations (note the times when certain locations are open):

Francis

Francis City Hall

2317 Spring Hollow Road

Francis, Utah

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. M-Th

Coalville

Summit County Library

82 North 50 East

Coalville, Utah

24/7

Park City

Marsac Building

445 Marsac Avenue

Park City, Utah

24/7

The Market at Park City

1500 Snow Creek Drive

Park City, Utah

6 a.m. – 10 p.m. M-Sat, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sun

People’s Health Clinic

650 Round Valley Drive

Park City, Utah

24/7

Kamas

Summit County Library

110 North Main

Kamas, Utah

24/7

Oakley

Oakley City Hall

960 West Center Street

Oakley, Utah

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. M-Th

Henefer

Henefer Town Hall

150 West Center Street

Henefer, Utah

8 a.m. – noon, Monday & Wednesday

Snyderville Basin

Fresh Market (Jeremy Ranch)

3151 West Kilby Road

Park City, Utah

24/7

Summit County Library

DMV Entrance

1885 West Ute Boulevard

Park City, Utah

24/7

Heber City

County Admin Building - Inside

25 N Main

Heber, UT 84032

8/21 – 9/04 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Midway

Midway City Offices

75 N 100 W

Midway, UT 84049

8/21 – 9/04 24 hrs