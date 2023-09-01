Don’t forget: Tuesday is Primary Election Day
Postmark ballots or put them in dropboxes by Sept. 5. Primary elections are Tuesday.
Four primary elections are happening around the Wasatch Back this Tuesday, Sept 5.
In Park City and Coalville, eight candidates are running for three open seats on their respective city councils. Six candidates will make it to the general election in each race.
Nine candidates are vying for three open seats on the Midway City Council in a field that will also be cut to six.
The South Summit Fire District Commission has eight candidates running for two seats. Four will remain after Tuesday. State code limits the number of candidates in a general election to twice the number of open positions.
In Heber City, 11 candidates are running for three seats, but the city has chosen to implement rank-choice voting, which means there’s no primary.
The deadline for online voter registration has passed. Anyone can register to vote in-person at polling locations Tuesday.
To check if you are registered to vote or to find the closest polling location, visit vote.utah.gov. There you can also find candidate bios and information.
Park City, Coalville, Midway and South Summit Fire have election information on their websites as well. South Summit Fire has posted video of a recent candidate meet-and-greet online.
Besides casting ballots in-person Tuesday, voters can take mail-in ballots to local dropboxes or mail them back to the county clerk.
Dropboxes and polling stations close at 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Sept. 5.
Dropbox locations (note the times when certain locations are open):
Francis
Francis City Hall
2317 Spring Hollow Road
Francis, Utah
8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. M-Th
Coalville
Summit County Library
82 North 50 East
Coalville, Utah
24/7
Park City
Marsac Building
445 Marsac Avenue
Park City, Utah
24/7
The Market at Park City
1500 Snow Creek Drive
Park City, Utah
6 a.m. – 10 p.m. M-Sat, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sun
People’s Health Clinic
650 Round Valley Drive
Park City, Utah
24/7
Kamas
Summit County Library
110 North Main
Kamas, Utah
24/7
Oakley
Oakley City Hall
960 West Center Street
Oakley, Utah
8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. M-Th
Henefer
Henefer Town Hall
150 West Center Street
Henefer, Utah
8 a.m. – noon, Monday & Wednesday
Snyderville Basin
Fresh Market (Jeremy Ranch)
3151 West Kilby Road
Park City, Utah
24/7
Summit County Library
DMV Entrance
1885 West Ute Boulevard
Park City, Utah
24/7
Heber City
County Admin Building - Inside
25 N Main
Heber, UT 84032
8/21 – 9/04 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Midway
Midway City Offices
75 N 100 W
Midway, UT 84049
8/21 – 9/04 24 hrs