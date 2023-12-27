Welcome to gift return season, a boon for resellers and the second-hand market

Alondra Alarcon doesn’t always return her holiday gifts. But when she does, it’s usually for a good reason.

“It was because they bought me the wrong size of shoes!” she said outside of City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City. “So I had to go and I got the same one, but just the right shoe size.”

Her story isn’t a unique one — especially if those shoes were bought online.

“Consumers return anywhere from 20% to 30% of goods that they purchase online,” said Aaron Provine, president and CEO of Geartrade, a Utah-based outdoor equipment reseller. “[During the holidays] retail sees like 5% to 10% increase in returns. There is a massive amount of returns that end up happening in January.”

The reason is simple: people can’t see how something looks or fits in person before they buy. Even so, the convenience of online shopping just can't be beat.

