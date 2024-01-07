© 2024 KPCW

Snowy week in the forecast for the Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published January 7, 2024 at 2:26 PM MST
[FILE] Snow is coming to the Wasatch Back Thursday. Forecasts show it'll be deeper at upper elevations than in Park City.
pureradiancecmp
/
Adobe Stock
Snow is coming to the Wasatch Back Tuesday.

After a long dry spell, the Wasatch Back is looking at a stretch of several snowy days.

Fresh off a weekend of snow in Park City, residents can look forward to more falling over the course of this week.

The National Weather Service is calling for accumulation of five to 10 inches from Tuesday onwards.

Meteorologist Thomas Geboy said a new weather pattern should move into the Wasatch Back in the early part of this week.

“Mother Nature is finally going to agree with us and move us right into winter,” he said. “From Tuesday, Wednesday, into Thursday, we’re likely to see that snow potential ramp right back up.”

After a slight chance of precipitation Monday, the odds are good for snowfall starting Tuesday, with four to eight inches possible Tuesday night. Another two to four inches are predicted Wednesday.

Snow will continue to fall Thursday through Saturday, although by then the heaviest accumulations will have passed.

Meteorologists say colder temperatures are on the way as well: highs are in the 20s all week, and windchill could make it feel as cold as -1 at times.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
