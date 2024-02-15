Larry H. Miller Company announces $3.5 billion investment surrounding planned MLB ballpark

Salt Lake City’s Fairpark neighborhood was already poised to be transformed with a Rocky Mountain Power campus and a plan for a baseball stadium. Now, the Larry H. Miller Company is unveiling its vision for the area.

The campus, also known as the Power District, would cover about 100 acres of land adjacent to west-side landmarks — the Utah State Fairpark and the Jordan River. The plan is to create a multi-use development with green space and trails, a beautified Jordan River walk, “innovative residential options,” restaurants, retail, and, potentially a Major League ballpark, according to a news release.

Top officers of the Larry H. Miller Company called the plan a “once in a generation opportunity to invest in our capital city,” as they announced the company expects to invest more than $3.5 billion in the project that’s set to start in late 2024 with the construction of the new Rocky Mountain Power headquarters.

“This project will serve as a vibrant extension of and gateway to downtown Salt Lake, complements the mission of the State Fairpark, and brings the Jordan River to life,” Steve Starks, CEO of the LHM Company said in the release. “The Power District will be a gathering place for Utah’s families to live, work, play and enjoy the best views in Major League Baseball.”

Renderings show the planned ballpark surrounded by community plazas, a Jordan River promenade, the Rocky Mountain Power headquarters and smokestacks, the existing green TRAX line that already stops at the Power Station, and modern buildings.

The company has been working with entities that oversee west-side assets and their master plans, such as city and state leaders, the Jordan River Commission and the Utah State Fairpark board, the release reads. To design the vision, LHM also hired Sasaki, a Boston-based urban planning firm with a portfolio that includes college campuses and public spaces in major cities.

“The partnership between the Power District and the Utah State Fairpark will create

economic development and allow investment in Fairpark infrastructure,” Larry

Mullenax, executive director of the Utah State Fairpark, said in the release. “This development continues the State Fairpark’s position as a self-sustaining state asset.”

This story was originally posted by the Utah News Dispatch.

