Park City School District opens preschools to out-of-boundary students for the first time

The Park City School District Board of Education voted to open preschool enrollment to about 30 out-of-boundary students during its meeting Tuesday.

Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman said the district anticipates accepting between 15 and 20 out-of-district kids for the 2026-2027 school year.

“Part of that open enrollment is to fill our preschool to its capacity. Right now, we've received 180 or so applications and we want to get beyond that 200 number,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday.

The enrollment window for out-of-district families opens on a first-come, first-served basis starting Jan. 28 at 7 a.m. Open enrollment will close Feb. 6 at 4 p.m.

All four of Park City’s elementary schools offer full- and half-day options for 3- and 4-year-olds. Full-day programs run Monday through Thursday from 8:10 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. and Friday from 8:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuition is $950 per month.

The half-day programs are Monday through Friday from 8:10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Tuition is $475 per month.

Families can receive tuition discounts depending on their area median income.

Huntsman notes the program is not state-funded, which is why there was a tuition increase.

“We contribute 1.5 million of local dollars to preschool,” she said. “In order to offer a high-quality preschool program, you've got to be able to offset some of those costs, and the research shows when you invest early, the outcomes are incredibly positive.”

Once out-of-boundary students are accepted into the district, Huntsman said the goal is to teach them through graduation.