Winter storm could bring heavy snow to Wasatch Back morning commute

The National Weather Service says the next storm in the Wasatch Back is expected to bring snow, which could be heavy at times, during the Wednesday morning commute.

A slushy wintry mix will move across the region but the NWS says there is still a bit of uncertainty where the most snow will fall... and how much.

The Utah Department of Transportation warns travel will be affected on I-80 from Parleys Canyon to the Wyoming border through Wednesday.

The NWS predicts the heaviest snow will fall north of I-80. In the Heber Valley, precipitation will be mostly rain.

The Wasatch Back could see two to six inches of snow through Wednesday.