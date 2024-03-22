BBB warns families to watch out for SAT, ACT prep scams

The Better Business Bureau of Utah received reports parents were receiving calls from people confirming their address to send test prep materials like books, CDs, and videos.

The callers had information like the student’s name, phone number, address, school information and the date and location of the scheduled tests. The catch… the caller asks the parent to pay a deposit, sometimes several hundred dollars for the materials and claim it will be refunded when the materials are returned.

Unfortunately, when they provide their address and credit card details, the materials will never arrive, and the deposit will never be refunded.

The BBB says the best way to avoid falling for the scam is to be wary of unsolicited callers, double check the student requested the items, and understand the College Board will never ask for bank or credit card information over the phone.

More information and to report scams can be found on the BBB website.