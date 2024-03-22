© 2024 KPCW

BBB warns families to watch out for SAT, ACT prep scams

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 22, 2024 at 4:18 PM MDT
FILE - This April 1, 2014 file photo shows an ACT Assessment test in Springfield, Ill. The popular ACT college admissions exam is broadening how it reports student's scores. The exam's traditional 36-point scale remains unchanged, but starting next year students will receive an ACT score on two new "readiness indicators" reflecting how they did in terms of career readiness and understanding a complex text.
Seth Perlman
/
AP
Scammers with access to kids’ names and school information are tricking parents into paying for fake SAT and ACT prep materials.

The Better Business Bureau of Utah received reports parents were receiving calls from people confirming their address to send test prep materials like books, CDs, and videos.

The callers had information like the student’s name, phone number, address, school information and the date and location of the scheduled tests. The catch… the caller asks the parent to pay a deposit, sometimes several hundred dollars for the materials and claim it will be refunded when the materials are returned.

Unfortunately, when they provide their address and credit card details, the materials will never arrive, and the deposit will never be refunded.

The BBB says the best way to avoid falling for the scam is to be wary of unsolicited callers, double check the student requested the items, and understand the College Board will never ask for bank or credit card information over the phone.

More information and to report scams can be found on the BBB website.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
