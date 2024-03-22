Wasatch County employment on the rise
Utah’s employment has increased almost 2% since February 2023, which the Utah Department of Workforce Services reports is on pace with the national average.
In Summit County employment numbers rose 1.3% while in Wasatch County numbers increased by just over 6-percent, the second-highest in the state.
Statewide, overall job increases are led by education and health services, construction, professional and business services and leisure and hospitality.
The sectors with the most loss were financial activities, information and trade, transportation and utilities.
The full report can be found here.