© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rep. Brian King selects running mate and Lieutenant Governor candidate

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 29, 2024 at 4:36 PM MDT
Brian King and running mate Rebekah Cummings.
Ben Haynes
Brian King and running mate Rebekah Cummings.

Democratic Representative Brian King has selected Rebekah Cummings as his running mate in the race to be Utah’s next governor.

Cummings is the Director of Digital Matters and board chair for the Utah State Library Board.

In a letter King submitted to Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s office, he stated Cummings is a “public servant. A librarian. A defender against book banning and censorship.”

King will face the winner of June’s primary where the Utah Republican party will choose between Gov. Spencer Cox and Phil Lyman.
Tags
State & Regional Elections 2024
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver