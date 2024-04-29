Rep. Brian King selects running mate and Lieutenant Governor candidate
Democratic Representative Brian King has selected Rebekah Cummings as his running mate in the race to be Utah’s next governor.
Cummings is the Director of Digital Matters and board chair for the Utah State Library Board.
In a letter King submitted to Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s office, he stated Cummings is a “public servant. A librarian. A defender against book banning and censorship.”
King will face the winner of June’s primary where the Utah Republican party will choose between Gov. Spencer Cox and Phil Lyman.