Northern Lights to cross Utah skies

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 10, 2024 at 3:25 PM MDT
The northern lights over the Heber Valley Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Some Utahns could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights tonight May 10.

NOAA predicts the northern part of the state will be in the view line of a geomagnetic storm expected to peak around midnight into early Saturday morning.

Those near Bear Lake will have the best chance. NOAA says avoid city lights for the clearest views.
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
