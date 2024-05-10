Northern Lights to cross Utah skies
Some Utahns could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights tonight May 10.
NOAA predicts the northern part of the state will be in the view line of a geomagnetic storm expected to peak around midnight into early Saturday morning.
Those near Bear Lake will have the best chance. NOAA says avoid city lights for the clearest views.
✨Headed out to find the aurora Friday night? Here's your first look at the sky forecast. Want hourly details? Check out https://t.co/HOJOe7tDy1 and click on your area for more. Learn more about auroras from the experts @ https://t.co/m7XljnWuU8 pic.twitter.com/xCY9vJZYos— NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) May 10, 2024