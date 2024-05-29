Intermountain Health ranked top large health system in nation
Intermountain Health has been ranked the top large health system in the nation by Fortune magazine and PINC AI.
This is Intermountain's second consecutive year on the annual list and the first time the health system has secured the top spot.
The Fortune ranking is based on publicly available health data from 355 health systems across the country.
The study looked at eight performance indicators including clinical outcomes, inpatient mortality, average length of hospital stays and overall patient experience.
The Mayo Clinic came in second and Houston Methodist rounded out the top three.