© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vail CEO weighs in on ‘fast passes’ for guests to skip lines

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published December 25, 2025 at 9:58 AM MST
Skiers and riders wait at the base of Copper Mountain in Colorado in November 2024.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Skiers and riders wait at the base of Copper Mountain in Colorado in November 2024.

Competing Ikon resorts are experimenting with pass add-ons. No Wasatch Back resorts participate yet.

Vail Resorts’ and Alterra Mountain Company’s Epic and Ikon passes are now fixtures of North American skiing.

Each costing up to more than $1,000, they allow individual skiers and riders more access to more mountains — often with longer lift lines.

Now, select resorts let you skip the line — if you pay. Park City-based POWDR Corporation introduced the “Fast Tracks” pass add-on at Snowbird, Copper Mountain, Killington and Mt. Bachelor in 2021.

This year, Alterra followed. It introduced the Reserve Pass add-on at Solitude, Winter Park and other resorts in the U.S. and Canada.

Vail Resorts, owner of Park City Mountain, doesn’t have an equivalent option, but an investor asked if one is in the offing during a recent first-quarter earnings call.

CEO Rob Katz says “everything is always a consideration.” He didn’t rule it out while emphasizing Vail already offers premium experiences.

“Some of the things that they're doing, we have in some of our higher-end resorts, obviously, like private clubs and private dining,” Katz said on Vail’s first-quarter earnings call Dec. 10. “Ski school for us is a major driver.”

For Katz, ski school is a skip-the-line pass of sorts.

“We have to look at how [a Reserve Pass] would impact the total ecosystem and other sources of revenue and other business lines that we have,” the Vail exec said.

Alterra also owns Deer Valley Resort. Spokesperson Emily Summers confirmed Deer Valley is not part of the program but didn’t say whether the resort is considering it.

Deer Valley Resort and Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise foundation are financial supporters of KPCW.
Ski Resorts
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas