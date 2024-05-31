Utah confirms first rabid bat of the season

The Department of Health and Human Services says bats are the primary carrier of rabies in Utah.

The rabid bat was found in Washington County but the animals live across the state and can carry the virus with them.

Last year, by the end of July, four bats had tested positive for rabies, one in Kane County, two in Salt Lake County and one in Davis County.

The rabies virus affects the nervous system and is transmitted through bites, scratches and saliva from infected animals.

Signs of rabies include obvious changes in normal behavior like aggression, foaming at the mouth, no interest in food or water, staggering and paralysis.

However, by the time symptoms present, the virus is often fatal. Anyone who may have come in contact with an infected animal should seek medical attention immediately.

Health officials warn, if you find a bat, dead or alive, do not touch it or try to move it yourself.

Instead, call animal control to collect the bat.

