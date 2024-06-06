DHHS warns residents about heat safety ahead of heatwave

The department says children, older adults and anyone who spends extended time outdoors, especially workers whose jobs keep them outside, can be at a higher risk for injury in high temperatures.

And parents should never leave a child alone in a car.

On average, 38 children die each year in the U.S. from heat stroke after being trapped inside a motor vehicle.

To remember to check the back seat, the DHHS says to leave a purse, ID or cellphone in the back seat so you have to open the door to retrieve the item.

During the hottest time of the day, those working or recreating outside should limit sports and other activities.

If you can’t avoid being outdoors, the DHHS says to drink extra water before, during and after to avoid dehydration.

For older adults, DHHS recommends staying in air conditioned spaces like a shopping mall, movie theater, library or senior center.

Dress for the weather and wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothes and avoid outdoor exercising and other physical activity.