© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Potential Utah NHL team names narrowed down to 6 finalists

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM MDT
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 19: People walk past the main entrance of the Delta Center with the "NHL in Utah" logos on April 19, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The NHL has allowed the sale of the Arizona Coyotes and the team will relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah.
Chris Gardner
/
Getty Images North America
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 19: People walk past the main entrance of the Delta Center with the "NHL in Utah" logos on April 19, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The NHL has allowed the sale of the Arizona Coyotes and the team will relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Utah has narrowed down the list of candidates for its team name from 20 to six.

The National Hockey League reports more than 520,000 fans cast votes online for their favorite names. The top six, which accounted for 60 percent of the total vote, were announced yesterday [Thursday].

The names still in contention are the Utah Blizzard, Utah Hockey Club, Utah Mammoth, Utah Outlaws, Utah Venom and Utah Yeti.

The second phase of voting is open through June 20.

For the upcoming hockey season, the team will wear jerseys that display “Utah” during the inaugural season.

Smith Entertainment Group, owner of the franchise, will work on an identity, logo, mascot and other branding elements for the 2025-26 season once the name is selected.

The team will play at the Delta Center in Downtown Salt Lake, which is also home of the Utah Jazz professional basketball team.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver