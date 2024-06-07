Potential Utah NHL team names narrowed down to 6 finalists

The National Hockey League reports more than 520,000 fans cast votes online for their favorite names. The top six, which accounted for 60 percent of the total vote, were announced yesterday [Thursday].

The names still in contention are the Utah Blizzard, Utah Hockey Club, Utah Mammoth, Utah Outlaws, Utah Venom and Utah Yeti.

The second phase of voting is open through June 20.

For the upcoming hockey season, the team will wear jerseys that display “Utah” during the inaugural season.

Smith Entertainment Group, owner of the franchise, will work on an identity, logo, mascot and other branding elements for the 2025-26 season once the name is selected.

The team will play at the Delta Center in Downtown Salt Lake, which is also home of the Utah Jazz professional basketball team.