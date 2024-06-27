Utah water storage highest in over 15 years

The higher temperatures have accelerated snowmelt and many streams and rivers are running high and fast.

Authorities advise people to be especially cautious around running water, despite many streams now running below peak flow.

According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service June report, Utah’s water storage is the highest it's been in more than 15 years.

Statewide, reservoirs are 92% full, which is 20% higher than normal and 17% higher than last year.