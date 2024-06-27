© 2024 KPCW

Utah water storage highest in over 15 years

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 27, 2024 at 8:32 AM MDT
Pelicans along the Rail Trail in Summit County
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Pelicans along the Rail Trail in Summit County

Temperatures across the state have been warmer than normal over the past 30 days, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources.

The higher temperatures have accelerated snowmelt and many streams and rivers are running high and fast.

Authorities advise people to be especially cautious around running water, despite many streams now running below peak flow.

According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service June report, Utah’s water storage is the highest it's been in more than 15 years.

Statewide, reservoirs are 92% full, which is 20% higher than normal and 17% higher than last year.
