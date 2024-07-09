© 2024 KPCW

India pushes to host 2036 Games

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 9, 2024 at 5:26 PM MDT
The 2002 Winter Olympic rings are shown outside Rice-Eccles Stadium, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City's enduring enthusiasm for hosting the Olympics was on display, when members of the International Olympic Committee came to Utah during a site visit ahead of a formal announcement expected this July to name Salt Lake City the host for the 2034 Winter Olympics.

As the 2024 Summer Games in Paris draw near, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making a strong push to bring the Olympics to his country in 2036.

In his send off to India’s Olympic team, Modi encouraged athletes to return from Paris with insights and information that will help the country prepare a strong bid to the International Olympic Committee.

At least 10 nations are discussing possible bids including South Korea, Poland, Germany, Mexico and the U.K., although a decision will not be made until 2026.

GameBids reports India is the only one already campaigning to secure the next available event.

Earlier this month India suggested new sports for the Games: chess, yoga, the traditional tag games Kho kho [co co] and kabaddi, as well as cricket and squash. The latter two are making their Olympic debut at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

The Paris Games begin July 26.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver