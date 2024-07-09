India pushes to host 2036 Games

In his send off to India’s Olympic team, Modi encouraged athletes to return from Paris with insights and information that will help the country prepare a strong bid to the International Olympic Committee.

At least 10 nations are discussing possible bids including South Korea, Poland, Germany, Mexico and the U.K., although a decision will not be made until 2026.

GameBids reports India is the only one already campaigning to secure the next available event.

Earlier this month India suggested new sports for the Games: chess, yoga, the traditional tag games Kho kho [co co] and kabaddi, as well as cricket and squash. The latter two are making their Olympic debut at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

The Paris Games begin July 26.