Salt Lake City Airport top 10 in world ranking

Salt Lake was the highest ranked U.S. airport with an overall score of 8.28 out of 10.

Airports were ranked on on-time performance, customer opinion and food and shops. Washington Dulles International Airport was the second-highest U.S. airport in eleventh place with a score of 8.22.

Salt Lake was also ranked sixth for on-time flights. AirHelp says 84% of the flights are on time.

The report found South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport had the highest percentage of on time flights at 86% and the Hamad International Airport in Qatar’s Capital City of Dohad ranked number one overall.