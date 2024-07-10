Utah sees significant rise in wildfires this week

About 76% of those have been human caused.

Fire authorities attribute the high fire activity to the hot, dry and windy weather the state has seen recently.

At this time last year Utah saw 245 wildfires, with 68% of those human caused.

The state also increased its preparedness level to 4, which means all emergency crews and incident management teams must be ready to respond in the event of a fire.

This week Summit County and Park City councils will discuss certain fire and firework bans as fire danger rises.

For information on current restrictions visit utahfire.gov.