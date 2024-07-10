© 2024 KPCW

Utah sees significant rise in wildfires this week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 10, 2024 at 1:54 PM MDT
Deer
Utah Bureau of Land Management
/
Facebook
Deer Springs Fire near Bryce Canyon has burned nearly 12,000 as of July 10, 2024.

Utah Fire Info reports 87 wildfire starts this week, bringing the total number of fires statewide to nearly 490 so far this year.

About 76% of those have been human caused.

Fire authorities attribute the high fire activity to the hot, dry and windy weather the state has seen recently.

At this time last year Utah saw 245 wildfires, with 68% of those human caused.

The state also increased its preparedness level to 4, which means all emergency crews and incident management teams must be ready to respond in the event of a fire.

This week Summit County and Park City councils will discuss certain fire and firework bans as fire danger rises.

For information on current restrictions visit utahfire.gov.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver